Open Space: Camosun College students should leave the Canadian Federation of Students

Camosun College students pay $1.11 per month to be members of the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS). But what help or benefits are Camosun students getting from the CFS at this point?

I think Camosun College students should leave the organization.

First of all, money should be used for more important things. If the Camosun College Student Society could use the money for something else, it would be a big help for the school and students.

Although $1.11 is not too much, if money cannot be used effectively, I do not want to pay one cent. After paying the fee, I don’t feel I get any benefits from being a member of the CFS, so what’s the point?

After I pay tuition fees, I can study and gain more knowledge; I don’t know what paying into the CFS does for me.

Camosun students also pay $1.11 per month to be members of the British Columbia Federation of Students, so even if we left the CFS, we would still not be alone.

Also, it’s worth noting that the CFS is not the only national student organization in Canada, so if Camosun College students left CFS, they could still have the option to join a different national student group.

Even if they don’t, I still think Camosun students should leave the organization. If nothing else, at least they’ll save $1.11 every month.