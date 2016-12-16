Friday, December 16, 2016

Miracle on 34th St. brings Christmas cheer to even the grinchiest

December 16, 2016 by Quinn Hiebert, features writer

As an old-time radio lover, I adored this local performance of Miracle on 34th St., even though it was about Christmas (still a Grinch). It was everything I hoped it would be; it was amazing to step under the old Roxy marquee and into the theatre, to sit in the seats where—if a tall person were to sit in front of me—all I’d be able to see would be the back of their head. And it was wonderful to get to watch a group of people stand in front of microphones, with an “on air” sign lit up over their heads, decorations behind them, and a Christmas tree off to one side, and watch something acted out that I’d only previously listened to on the radio.

Miracle on 34th St. is sure to make even the Grinchiest of Grinches feel a little Christmas spirit (photo provided).

It’s one thing to recognize a voice on a radio broadcast with a different accent; it’s something else entirely to see the same man step up to the microphone and create that. It was delightful to watch RJ Peters on what is apparently called a Foley microphone (who knew?); to get to see him try to blow up a balloon before the cue and sadly let the air out when he didn’t get to stick a pin in it; to see actors send each other mischievous looks as they uttered completely sexist lines.

Miracle on 34th St. brought something beloved back. This is a Christmas-cheer play, complete with Santa, who has a fantastic radio voice. This performance is a must-see for anyone who has never listened to The Whistler, The Shadow, The Great Gildersleeve, Our Miss Brooks, or Gunsmoke… and for those that have.

Miracle on 34th St. shows a generation what they’ve missed. It’s a story about holiday cheer, believing in Santa, and all that nonsense. But it also has the power to make me believe in something again.

Miracle on 34th St.
8 pm December 17, 2 pm December 18
$25-$30, Blue Bridge Theatre
bluebridgetheatre.ca

