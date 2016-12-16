Miracle on 34th St. brings Christmas cheer to even the grinchiest

As an old-time radio lover, I adored this local performance of Miracle on 34th St., even though it was about Christmas (still a Grinch). It was everything I hoped it would be; it was amazing to step under the old Roxy marquee and into the theatre, to sit in the seats where—if a tall person were to sit in front of me—all I’d be able to see would be the back of their head. And it was wonderful to get to watch a group of people stand in front of microphones, with an “on air” sign lit up over their heads, decorations behind them, and a Christmas tree off to one side, and watch something acted out that I’d only previously listened to on the radio.

It’s one thing to recognize a voice on a radio broadcast with a different accent; it’s something else entirely to see the same man step up to the microphone and create that. It was delightful to watch RJ Peters on what is apparently called a Foley microphone (who knew?); to get to see him try to blow up a balloon before the cue and sadly let the air out when he didn’t get to stick a pin in it; to see actors send each other mischievous looks as they uttered completely sexist lines.

Miracle on 34th St. brought something beloved back. This is a Christmas-cheer play, complete with Santa, who has a fantastic radio voice. This performance is a must-see for anyone who has never listened to The Whistler, The Shadow, The Great Gildersleeve, Our Miss Brooks, or Gunsmoke… and for those that have.

Miracle on 34th St. shows a generation what they’ve missed. It’s a story about holiday cheer, believing in Santa, and all that nonsense. But it also has the power to make me believe in something again.

Miracle on 34th St.

8 pm December 17, 2 pm December 18

$25-$30, Blue Bridge Theatre

bluebridgetheatre.ca