Camosun College on Philippines complaint: “The matter is now closed”

We previously reported that a Camosun College faculty member had been suspended after a student complaint related to an incident that happened on a school trip to the Philippines; a recent Times Colonist story is now saying that the faculty member who was being investigated was Nursing instructor Stephen Bishop and is also reporting that a full-time instructor has resigned as a result of the investigation, but the college isn’t releasing any details.

“I cannot confirm details as it is a personnel matter,” says Camosun vice president of student experience Joan Yates, who would not confirm or deny if it was Bishop who was being investigated or who resigned. “Students directly impacted have been informed directly by us.”

Bishop has not replied to a request for comment for this story; he told the Times Colonist that he’s not ready to speak with anyone at this time. Emails sent to his work email get an auto-reply directing people to his personal email and phone number.

Yates provided Nexus with a copy of the college’s official statement on the matter:

“Camosun College takes the safety of our students very seriously. After receiving student complaints, the college contracted a third party investigator to conduct an independent investigation.

The college has taken the appropriate internal measures and the matter is now closed. As this is a personnel matter, the college is unable to disclose any further information.”

The Philippines trip took place from April to June of this year; details about it were taken off of Camosun’s website as of November 25.