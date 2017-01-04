25 Years Ago in Nexus: January 4, 2017 issue

There’s no news like bad news: The cover of our January 9, 1992 issue featured not one but two grim headlines: “Oil leak contaminates Lansdowne” and “Camosun arsonist sentenced.” The latter talked about how a person who had been setting fires around the Lansdowne neighbourhood had been sentenced to 10 years in prison, while the former talked about a smell of fuel oil being a tip-off that there had been a leak at the Lansdowne campus. Turns out it was quite a leak: between 1,000 and 1,300 gallons of fuel oil was calling soil and storm drains around the campus home because of the leak.

Student society makeover: The story “Student Society working on image” talked about how the Camosun College Student Society (CCSS) had changed: “We’ve become more relaxed,” said Jennifer Graham, who was CCSS president at the time. “People aren’t looking over their shoulders… We’re more easy-going; less political. Communication doesn’t flow as easily if you’re tense.” Graham apparently felt strongly about this: “If there’s one personal challenge for me this year,” she said, “it’s to change the image of the student society.”

Playboy?: The story “Council provides umbrella to Camosun clubs” talked about a few clubs that were active on campus at the time before throwing out this curveball while discussing the Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship club: “The IVCF are dedicated to pursuing a Christian lifestyle while attending college—no small feat considering Camosun made the pages of Playboy before it was officially chartered.” No idea what that’s all about, but we’re looking into it.