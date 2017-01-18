News Briefs: January 18, 2017

Camosun student reels in the fish

Camosun Environmental Technology student Rebecca Golat recently received some legal tender from the Stewardship Community Bursary program, which is awarded every year by the Pacific Salmon Foundation. The program gives cash to students in programs that deal with aquatic stewardship or salmon conservation; the students need to have environmental-stewardship-related volunteer work on their resume to be awarded the bursaries.

Charges laid in Camosun thefts

A string of theft and breaking and entering here at Camosun College and at the University of Victoria that took place in late November and December 9 through 12 of last year is being dealt with by the Saanich police, according to a Saanich Police press release. Officers gathered evidence from the crime scenes, as well as $3,000 dollars worth of belongings, and charged one person with one count of break and enter and two counts of being in possession of stolen property. The accused will be in court again on January 18, 2017.

Kinder Morgan pipeline approved

The provincial government has granted approval of the Kinder Morgan pipeline proposal. The Camosun College Student Society is concerned about the environmental impact of the pipeline, but the government says that conditions—which include paying the province between $25 and $50 million, depending on operational capacity and frequency—have been met.

Pedestrians urged to report sidewalk issues

Local pedestrian advocacy organization Walk On, Victoria recently launched an online step-by-step guide that allows citizens to report potentially dangerous and inconvenient walking conditions on Victoria’s sidewalks. Head over to walkonvictoria.org and click on “I want to report” to get started.

