What’s Going On: January 18 to 31, 2017

Until Sunday, January 22

Performing people

Check out the work of Camosun College Visual Arts faculty Brenda Petays and John G. Boehme, as well as alumna Grace Salez and emeritus Judie Price, in Open Action: A Collection of Photographs and Relics from People Who Perform, on display at The Fifty Fifty Arts Collective. See thefiftyfifty.net for more info.

Wednesday, January 18

Drawings of the Middle East

Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue is hosting talks by scholars and experts from around the globe to present and discuss topics on Israel and the Middle East at this monthly event. Drinks will be served free of charge; admission is by donation. Email heshi@me.com for details.

Wednesday, January 18 to Saturday, February 4

Hands up if you know what a skiffle band is

One Man, Two Guvnors is a play set in Brighton in the ’60s that features a skiffle band, a madcap chase, gangsters, and a woman disguised as a man. The fun goes down at Langham Court Theatre; the cost for students is $16. See langhamtheatre.ca for more info.

Saturday, January 21

Tribute to a legend

Dave Brubeck is one of the most influential jazz artists of the ’50s and ’60s, and now his music is coming to Victoria in the form of a tribute band. The Remi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble comes to UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium on January 21. Head to uvic.ca/auditorium for details; tickets are between $25 and $35.

Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21

Men in tights

The BalletBoyz will be coming to town to perform their latest two-part show; the group features 10 members from around the world. The show goes down at the Royal Theatre; tickets are $29 to $89. See dancevictoria.com for details.

Saturday, January 21

Living with clay

Coming to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria this month is Life with Clay: Sculpture and Pottery by Jan and Helga Grove, a pottery exhibit with a focus on the life’s work of two local potters. Photographs and other objects of interest will also be on display to document the artists’ work. For more info, check out aggv.ca.

Wednesday, January 25

Out with the birds

Merle Crombie is a former field assistant on Mandarte Island, which is home to a large population of song sparrows. Crombie will be discussing how the song sparrows have seen such great success in their population over the recent years at this Victoria Natural History Society event. The talk will be held at 7:30 pm in room 159 of the Fraser Building at UVic. Admission is free; see vicnhs.bc.ca for more details.

Thursday, January 26

Growing the unions

There were originally only a small group of credit unions in Victoria; over time, the financial institutions have grown to become quite prominent around town. At this talk, which is at 7:15 pm at James Bay New Horizons Centre—located at 234 Menzies Street—the Victoria Historical Society will explore these unions and how they came to be. Tickets are $5.

Thursday, January 26

Still lost together

Can-rockers Blue Rodeo are coming back for what seems like their annual appearance at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. Tickets range from $33.50 to $83.50; see sofmc.com for more details.

Friday, January 27

Lunar new year on Cook

Come for the screening of Iron Road—which focuses on the building of the Trans-Canada Railway and the hardship of one worker who falls in love with the son of the railroad tycoon—and stay for the dinner! Tickets are $12; details are at cookstreetvillageactivitycentre.com.

Monday, January 30

Fisheries in Myanmar

There has been a huge decline in catch rates in fisheries in Myanmar in recent years. At this event, Kenneth MacKay will be talking about these fisheries and how they’ve become so poorly maintained. The presentation will be held in room 159 of UVic’s Fraser Building.