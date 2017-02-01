News Briefs: February 1, 2017 issue

Camosun seeking feedback on policy

Camosun College is inviting students and faculty to provide feedback on the most recent draft of their Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy. The deadline for input is February 10. An online survey can be filled out at camosun.fluidsurveys.com/s/svmp2feedback. Camosun will be implementing this policy in May of this year as per provincial legislation.

Camosun’s Ken MacDonald passes away

Camosun Sheet Metal and Metal Fabrication Foundation program instructor and program leader Ken MacDonald recently passed away. MacDonald started at Camosun in 1998; he helped design the sheet metal shop in the Centre for Trades Education and Innovation. Flags at the college were placed at half-mast on January 27 in memory of MacDonald.

Camosun gets greener

Camosun College is now a partner with the Ministry of Environment’s Carbon Neutral Government Program; the program recently received the Premiere’s Partnership Award, which is given for promoting excellence and innovation. Camosun’s office of sustainability has been working closely with many provincial initiatives to continue reducing the college’s environmental footprint. More information on the college’s sustainability efforts can be found at camosun.ca/sustainability.

Ontario union upset over college executives’ salary

Colleges in Ontario want to raise the salaries of their executives by as much as 54 percent, according to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU). OPSEU says college presidents are not doing what is in the best interest of students. Of the provinces, Ontario receives the lowest funding per student.

Got a news tip? Email editor@nexusnewspaper.com to fill us in.

Want to be a news writer? No experience necessary! Email us or stop by our office (201 Richmond House, Lansdowne campus) today!