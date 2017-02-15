Know Your Profs: Camosun’s Tika Brown on chocolate, shopping, and learning

Know Your Profs is an ongoing series of profiles on the instructors at Camosun College. Every issue we ask a different instructor at Camosun the same 10 questions in an attempt to get to know them a little better.

This issue we caught up with Dental Hygiene prof Tika Brown to talk about chocolate as a food group, her possible shopping problem, and her love of the gym.

1. What do you teach and how long have you been teaching at Camosun?

I teach clinical and theory courses, periodontology, and nutrition in the Dental Hygiene diploma program. This is my third year at Camosun College.

2. What do you personally get out of teaching?

Fulfilment and a sense of mindful, purposeful work.

3. What’s one thing you wish your students knew about you?

That I learn just as much from them as they do from me.

4. What’s one thing you wish they didn’t know about you?

That I learn just as much from them as they do from me.

5. What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you as a teacher here?

The relationships that I’ve cultivated with our learners and colleagues. Oh, and the gym; I love the gym!

6. What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to you as a teacher here?

It has, so far, been a really positive and enjoyable experience for me. Camosun really is a great place to work and I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to make an impact on student learning and experiences here.

7. What do you see in the future of post-secondary education?

Hopefully, more of everything that’s of benefit to our learners.

8. What do you do to relax on the weekends?

Popcorn and movies! Also, I sneak in a little bit of shopping—it may be becoming a problem.

9. What is your favourite meal?

Chocolate… it’s a food group, right?

10. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Dishonesty and a lack of integrity.