What’s Going On: February 15 to 28, 2017

Until Thursday, February 23

Get high

Have you ever wanted to sing? The Gettin’ Higher Choir is looking for new additions to their troupe this spring season. All voices welcome; no audition necessary. The choir will be recruiting until February 23; for full dates, times, and locations, visit gettinhigherchoir.ca.

Until Saturday, March 4

Get secretarial

The Age of Arousal, a play set around the 19th-century women’s suffrage movement in London, is coming to Theatre Inconnu this month. The play focuses on three sisters who are new to a school for secretaries. Tickets are between $10 and $14 and can be bought at ticketrocket.co.

Until Saturday, March 4

From utopia to dystopia

Local artist Neil McClelland has Everything Is Being Perfected, a new exhibit showcasing his latest work, up at Deluge Contemporary Art until March 4. For more info, check out deluge.ca.

Thursday, February 16

A night of social justice

The Victoria Friends of Cuba is hosting a social justice film night, screening Cloud Makers, The Last Stand for Lelu, and The Great Laws of Nature. The three films cover three different First Nations groups across Canada who are all fighting for causes. Admission is by donation; the films will be screened at the BCGEU Hall at 2994 Douglas at 7 pm. See victoriafriendsofcuba.wordpress.com for more info.

Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 26

Mozart’s magic

Pacific Opera Victoria will be presenting Mozart’s The Magic Flute, a tale of love, comedy, and magical music, at the Royal Theatre. This performance includes some of Mozart’s famous classical compositions. Tickets are between $25 and $135 and are available at rmts.bc.ca.

Monday, February 20 and Monday, February 27

Speak up

Want to share some thoughts on Camosun’s future health sciences building? Come check out some designs for the planned Interurban building and ask questions at these two sessions, which are open to students. The first one is from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday, February 20 in rooms 320 and 321 at Campus Centre at Interurban; the second is from 9 am to 12 pm on Monday, February 27 in room 151 in the Library & Learning Commons at Lansdowne. See camosun.ca for more info.

Tuesday, February 21 to Sunday, March 12

Taking off with a friend

Taking Off, a new comedy play about a middle-aged, middle-class mom wanting to get away on vacation with her friend, is coming to the Belfry Theatre. Visit tickets.belfry.bc.ca for tickets and belfry.bc.ca for more information about the play.

Thursday, February 23

Victoria was good at hockey too

Once upon a time Victoria won the Stanley Cup. You heard that right: our city won the cup. The Victoria Historical Society is presenting the talk “When Victoria Won the Stanley Cup” at the James Bay New Horizons Centre; admission is $5. If you’re interested in this event, visit victoriahistoricalsociety.bc.ca, and check out our web exclusive section for our web-only story on this event.

Saturday, February 25

Igniting musical spirit

Spark to Flame 2017 is coming to the Alix Goolden Performance Hall on February 25. Spark to Flame is a classical music concert that features students of the Victoria Conservatory of Music performing alongside professional musicians. The concert will feature several soloists as well as larger bands. Tickets are $6.65 online or $5.25 in person; see vcm.bc.ca/events/spark-to-flame for more info.

Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26

Love like a red rose

Victoria Mendelssohn Choir is looking to sing away the cold this season with some romantic songs. If you’re interested in having people serenade you, the choir will be at St. Peter’s Church on February 25 and 26. Tickets are $20 and are available at Russell Books, Ivy’s Bookshop, and other locations. For more info, email katie@newfoundfiddle.com.

Sunday, February 26

Innovating the grooves of India

Juno-winning artist Kiran Ahluwalia is performing at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium this month. Ahluwalia’s music combines Indian grooves with Saharan desert blues and western jazz. For ticket information, visit tickets.uvic.ca; see more details on this and other events at uvic.ca/auditorium.

Tuesday, February 28

Starting the next phase

New country band Nice Horse will be playing at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on February 28 as part of their tour with Canadian icon Tom Cochrane. For more info, visit nicehorsemusic.com.