Nexus goes to Victoria Beer Week’s beer school

Where can you learn the basics of brewing and the history of provincial prohibition in BC while drinking some delicious craft beer, all in one afternoon? If you answered “beer school,” move to the head of the class.

Beer School is of interest for students studying microbiology, business, hotel and restaurant management, engineering, and digital communications. I spent Sunday March 5 with a few dozen others at Swans Hotel and Brewpub at this yearly event, which is put on as part of Victoria Beer Week.

This year, Swans head brewer Chris Lukie took the class through the first stages of the brewing process. Participants took turns adding ingredients and stirring the hot mash—the soup that will eventually become beer—to get a sense of the hard work that goes into brewing beer that will be served to patrons a few weeks from now. Lukie also provided instruction on using the right amount and type of malt and how hops and yeast change flavours, as well as other steps involved in a very complex yet rewarding process.

After pints of Swans’ new, and very tasty, Vienna Lager and Helles Lager over lunch—their incredibly tasty beef on weck sandwich—we returned to the class to learn about the history of prohibition in both Canada and the United States. Greg Evans, Esquimalt’s archivist and local beer historian, entertained the audience with tales of BC’s rich brewing history and the dark days of when beer and spirits were not permitted here. While prohibition only lasted from 1916 to 1921, it had a profound effect on BC’s brewers, causing many to flounder or close their doors for good, almost putting an end to one of BC’s biggest industries and employers. Fortunately, reason prevailed and the people of BC were allowed to enjoy themselves once again (responsibly, of course).

Next year, take part in this event and learn something new, while having fun and quaffing down a brew or two.

Update: A previous version of this story identified Greg Evans as Glen Evans. We apologize for the error.