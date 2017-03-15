What’s Going On: March 16 to 27, 2017

Thursday, March 16

Sellars speaks

Camosun College’s Human Rights Committee is hosting “A Call to Action: Indigenous Economies and Reconciliation,” a talk by Xat’sull First Nation chief Bev Sellars, from 7 to 9 pm on March 16 at Wilna Thomas 234; everyone is welcome. Sellars will also be speaking to Camosun staff and students about residential schools on the same day, in Fisher 100 from 2 to 3:30 pm.

Thursday, March 16

Tensions between nations

In light of recent events surrounding the US and China, now’s probably a good time to check out The Coming War on China, a new film by John Pilger. The movie will be screened at 7 pm at the BCGEU Hall at 2994 Douglas Street. For more details, visit victoriafriendsofcuba.wordpress.com.

Saturday, March 18

Rose’s at St. Ann’s

Rose Cousins is hitting the road to promote her new album, Natural Conclusion; she’s playing here in town at St. Ann’s Academy Auditorium. The show is at 7 pm, and tickets go for $20; see atomiqueproductions.com for more information.

Saturday, March 18

Celebrating Lightfoot

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Nanaimo composer James McRae put together a small band to explore the music of Gordon Lightfoot; other musicians in the band are Jennifer Scott, Rene Worst, and Miles Black. Head down to Hermann’s at 8 pm; tickets are $20. For more information, visit jamesmcrae.ca/lightfoot.

Saturday, March 18

Get reformed

The Civic Orchestra is performing Mendelssohn’s Reformation, as well as other works by other European composers, with guest conductor Yariv Aloni. The events starts at 2 pm at Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in Oak Bay High School. Tickets are $10 for students; see civicorchestraofvictoria.org for more information on this and other concerts.

Wednesday, March 22

Destabilizing the arena

Comedy star Jeff Dunham is bringing his “Perfectly Unbalanced” show to Victoria this month. Known for his ventriloquist work as well as his stand-up, Dunham has played shows across the globe. If seeing a guy make fun of other people and things onstage is up your alley, head to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre at 7:30 pm; visit jeffdunham.com for info.

Thursday, March 23

Churches versus British Columbia

The Victoria Historical Society is presenting “Infidels and the Damn Churches” at the James Bay New Horizons Centre. This talk will examine the roots of secularization and how BC turned into what it is today, where nearly half of its residents have no religious affiliation. Tickets are $5; details can be found at victoriahistoricalsociety.bc.ca.

Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27

Singing on the roof

Coming to Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue this month is the classic play Fiddler on the Roof. Alongside the actors portraying the characters will be the band The Klez and 20 members of the Gettin’ Higher Choir. If you’re interested in seeing this classic, tickets are available at ticketrocket.co for $22.

Sunday, March 26

Get engaged with diversity

Open Space, located at 510 Fort Street, is hosting “Diversity: A Rolling National Discussion,” a talk with panelists Juliet Palmer, Rachel Iwaasa, and France Trépanier. Christopher Reiche Boucher will be moderating this discussion, which will focus on the theme of audience engagement. There will be a live stream for those unable to attend. The talk is at 2:30 pm at Open Space; admission by donation. For more information on this and other events, head to openspace.ca.

Monday, March 27

Monday marine night

The Victoria Natural History Society will be holding a coral biodiversity and climate change talk on March 27. Danielle Claar, a PhD student from UVic, will discuss the symbioses between corals and their algae as well as the problems presented by coral bleaching. The talk will be held at 7:30 pm in room 159 of the Fraser building at UVic. See vicnhs.bc.ca for information.