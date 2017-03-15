News Briefs: March 15, 2017 issue

Camosun instructor passes away

Laurie O’Dowd, who taught in Camosun’s English Language Development department for 22 years, has passed away. O’Dowd retired from Camosun in 2012; during her time at the college, she interviewed, assessed, and placed hundreds of students in the program.

Camosun students feed those in need

Students in Camosun’s Hospitality Management training program served a meal from a special menu to some of those in the city who need it the most on Friday, March 10 at Our Place. The menu included pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, and root vegetables, followed by apple strudel with caramel sauce for dessert. This is the seventh year Camosun has partnered with Our Place to feed those in need.

Student society taxi wishes come true

Uptown Taxi is a new local company offering six passenger SUVs. The Camosun College Student Society wrote a letter to government supporting the business when Uptown Taxi first proposed its service to the provincial government, as large groups of students often have to split up into two cabs when they want to commute.

Camosun looking to honour students

Camosun College’s Education Council Awards Committee is looking to honour students who have overcome physical or mental struggles, or who have shown leadership regarding animal rights or problems in Africa. Winners will receive $500. Go to the Education Council page at camosun.ca for more details on the awards.

Applications accepted for Camosun award

The Lt. Governor’s Silver Medal will be awarded at the Camosun graduation ceremonies in June; the Education Council will honour a student who contributed to college culture or academics. The deadline for applications for the award is April 17; see the Education Council page at camosun.ca for information on applying.

Victoria artists wanted for exhibit

The Commercial Alley Outdoor Art Gallery is calling for local artists to present work from August of 2017 to August of 2018. The artwork must be presented in groups of four, as a collection of four panels, 1.2 metres by 2.4 metres each (although not necessarily rectangular in shape). The winning artist will be paid $2,000 as well as a $250 stipend for shipping. Proposals must include a biography, a description of submitted work, five other images of the artist’s work, and a resume, emailed to culture@victoria.ca by 4 pm on April 3.

New initiative looks at affordable housing

Cities for Everyone is a new local community initiative supporting affordable housing, transportation, and living conditions for students, families, and seniors. The organization will educate people on affordability issues while encouraging people in positions of economic and social power to support affordable housing.

Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario speaking up

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is speaking up about Bill 70, which will affect funding for skilled trades initiatives, apprenticeships, and health and safety inspections in workplaces. Schedule 17 of the bill will take away authority currently held by the Ontario College of Trades. Schedule 16 will change Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, giving some employers the right to not participate in workplace inspections by the Ministry of Labour. CFS-Ontario is also currently hoping to reduce and eventually eliminate tuition fees for all students in the province by starting with a 50/50 split of the cost of post-secondary education with the federal government, as well as plans to improve resources for students.