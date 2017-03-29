What’s Going On: March 29 to May 16, 2017

Until Monday, May 1

Write your heart out

The Victoria Writers’ Society is holding its annual writing contest; writers have until May 1 to submit a hard copy of their work. Three categories are open this year: fiction, creative non-fiction, and poetry. First prize in each category is $300. The entry fee is $15 for members and $20 for non-members; visit victoriawriters.ca for contest details.

Thursday, March 30

Allegation discussions

A public forum inspired by recent investigations by the Globe and Mail about how police handle sexual assault allegations will be held in Fisher 100 at Camosun’s Lansdowne campus on March 30. Admission is free; the forum will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Friday, March 31

Cross jazz in Victoria

Cross-cultural jazz show Odessa/Havana brings a mix between Latin and Jewish klezmer to the stage at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre. Visit jazzvictoria.ca for more information; tickets are between $32 to $35.

Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2

50 shades of Camosun

First-year students in Camosun’s Visual Arts program will be showcasing their work in Out of the Grey, their year-end exhibit, which will include everything from drawings to ceramics. The exhibit will be held in Young 111 and 117 and in the Visual Arts Annex.

Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 30

Celebrate poetry in April

April is National Poetry Month, and there are a couple events happening in town to celebrate. On Saturday, April 1, local poets will be reading at the Central Branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The Sakura: Cherry Blossom Festival is happening from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, April 8 at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria; poets Yvonne Blomer and Terry Ann Carter will be reading at the event. You can also create your own poetry spine book earlier in the day, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Central Branch of the library. Find out more information at victoria.ca/poetlaureate.

Saturday, April 1

Spreading the happiness

Open Space is hosting Instruments of Happiness, an event featuring four electric guitarists. The group is dedicated to the performance of new music and uses nothing but guitars on stage; tickets for the event range from $11 to $20 and are available at happinessos.bpt.me; head to openspace.ca for more details.

Sunday, April 2

Collaborative tour comes to town

Vancouver musician Alexandria Maillot is collaborating with Calgary’s Kirsten Ludwig for a tour in which the two will play music and shoot a documentary film. The tour starts with a show at Vinyl Envy on April 2; doors are at 7 pm, tickets run $10, and more info is at vinylenvy.com.

Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7

Volunteering taxes

Want help doing your tax returns? The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program allows students to help other pupils get their tax returns done on time and is open to all Camosun students. Head to room 277 in the Centre for Business and Access on the Interurban campus to get assistance. More information can be found at cra-arc.gc.ca/volunteer.

Thursday, April 6

Time to get sporty

The Co-operative Education and Career Services department at Camosun is hosting a sport and exercise career fair at the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence from 10 am to 2 pm on April 6. Employers will be doing on-site interviews; CVs are recommended. See camosun.ca for more information.

Thursday, April 6

Multi-music man

Carlos Núñez is a man of many instruments, and he’s bringing them to Victoria this April. Known for fusing Spanish and Celtic music styles, Nunez’s show will also feature a group of BC musical pipers and a dance troupe performing highland, step, and flamenco. Tickets are between $47 and $52 and are available at rmts.bc.ca.

Friday. April 7 and Saturday, April 8

Dance, Gaga, dance

Dance Victoria are celebrating their 20th season this year with a performance of Minus One at the Royal Theatre. The show is directed by Ohad Naharin—also known as Mr. Gaga—who is celebrating 25 years as artistic director of Israel’s Batsheva Dance Company. Tickets start at $29; visit dancevictoria.com for more details.

Saturday, April 8

Genre-blending books

Author and journalist Alisa Smith is celebrating the release of her debut novel, Speakeasy, at the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library. Smith will be signing books and giving a talk about her multi-genre book at the event. Admission is free; details at gvpl.ca.

Saturday, April 8

Classics in the castle

Launch Pad Theatre Company is returning to Craigdarroch Castle with their original play Bard in the Ballroom. Spectators are invited to attend dressed in cocktail attire. Tickets are $28 without alcohol and $35 with a glass of bubbly. For more information, visit thecastle.ca.

Thursday, April 13

A hard-boiled hunt

The Camosun Centre for Sport and Exercise Education is holding an egg-citing Easter egg hunt on the Interurban campus. Entry is a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Camosun College Student Society food bank. Scramble your team of up to four and find the eggs, and you might just win one of the prizes at the end. See camosun.ca for details.

Wednesday, April 19 to Saturday, April 22

Unleash the dreams!

Impulse Theatre’s play the dream collector(s) consists of three mystical beings that collect dreams. One day, the eldest unleashes them on humanity, and all hell breaks loose. Tickets are $15 for students; more info can be found at impulsetheatre.ca.

Wednesday, April 12

From high school to battlefield

Barry Gough, author of From Classroom to Battlefield, will be discussing how students in WWI made the transition from classroom to battlefield at “Defining Canada: Victoria High School Students and Graduates in World War I,” an event which will also feature students and alumni performing Canadian WWI songs. Admission is free, and it all goes down at the Victoria High School gym; details are at vichigh.com.

Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23

The last of the season

Presenting the last concerts of their 2016-17 season, the Victoria Chamber Orchestra will be at the First Metropolitan United Church and the David Dunnet Community Centre playing pieces by Mozart, Wagner, and Britten. If you’re interested in classical music, visit victoriachamberorchestra.org for details. Tickets are between $15 and $20.

Thursday, April 27

The memory of Vimy

The Victoria Historical Society (VHS) is presenting the talk “Vimy—Myth and Memory” at the New Horizons Centre at 7:15 pm on Thursday, April 27. Admission is $5, or free for VHS members. Details can be found at victoriahistoricalsociety.bc.ca.

Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7

Artists studio tour returns

Like consuming or making art? The Fairfield Artists Studio Tour, now in its 16th year, is returning to various locations in Fairfield. 27 local artists will showcase their work to the public, and most will offer their work for sale. See fairfieldartistsstudiotour.com for info.