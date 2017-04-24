Langham Court’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is a must-see

Having attended a university-prep school with a notable performing arts program, I was no stranger to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde going into this play. As I took my seat in the intimate Langham Court theatre, which is full of timeless character and faint smells of oak, I wondered if I was in for another brainless psychotic bloodbath on stage, but almost as soon as the curtain rose, it became clear this performance was going to be a fresh take on this story, which is well over 100 years old.

This adaptation does what theatre does best: manipulates your emotions to the point where you’re, at times—especially during the dramatic combination of lightning crackling and the five people portraying different parts of Jekyll’s subconscious emerging from five slots in the stage backdrop—absolutely begging it to stop, but wanting more at the same time.

The delivery of the dry British wit adds laughter to the hell- and heaven-bound rollercoaster that is this play. Justin Guthrie, who plays Hyde, was fiercely evil and manipulative, as he should be; his booming, overpowering voice owned the stage at all times. Although these actors and crew are volunteers, I found myself moving to the edge of my seat the same way I did during performances in London’s West End. Wayne Yercha does a fine job portraying the hell of mental illness as Jekyll, and Hyde’s love interest, Elizabeth, was more present than ever on stage, with her shrieking reactions to Hyde’s sexual advances quickly engraving themselves in my mind. The morgue doctor, who reminded me of Robin Williams both in speech and blocking, was a comic delight.

What sets this play apart from the many other interpretations I’ve seen of it was each and every cast member found a way to stand out, no matter how big or small their role. Victoria gave the creative minds that went into this play a standing ovation at curtain drop, and rightly so. This play is a thing of beauty.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Langham Court Theatre

Until Saturday, May 6

Varying times and ticket prices

langhamtheatre.ca