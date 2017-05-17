What’s Going On: May 17 to June 13, 2017

Until Saturday, May 20

From another perspective

Jocasta Regina is a retelling of the classic Oedipus story, this time from a different point of view. The play, presented by Theatre Inconnu, looks to challenge our views of rational thought. Tickets are $10 for students; more details can be found at theatreinconnu.com.

Until Friday, August 25

Victoria Film Fest taking submissions

Entries are officially open for the 2018 Victoria Film Festival. If you’re an amateur filmmaker and you have a film you’d like to submit, this is the event for you. Only films completed in 2016 or 2017 are accepted; all entries must be digital. For more information, visit victoriafilmfestival.com.

Wednesday, May 17

Cycling info session

The Moving Saanich Forward team is presenting a draft of a pedestrian and bicycle network plan; the public info session will be held at Red Barn Market from 12 pm to 3 pm. Admission is free. Find more information at facebook.com/saanich.bc.

Wednesday, May 17 to Saturday, May 27

UNO returnos

Intrepid Theatre’s UNO Fest makes its return this year with everything from parties to salsa lessons. Various prices, locations, and times; for more information, head to intrepidtheatre.com.

Thursday, May 18

Helpful doctors at Camosun

Doctors Without Borders will be hosting a talk at Camosun to discuss collaboration, innovation, and action in regards to helping out countries and people in need. The event is at 6:30 in the Gibson Auditorium, located in the Young Building at the college’s Lansdowne campus. If you’re interested in asking some questions or giving some input, check out msf.ca/events to register and for more details.

Thursday, May 18

A country divided

The Victoria Friends of Cuba will be screening Ashraf Mashharawi’s film Palestine Divided at BCGEU Hall at 7 pm on Thursday, May 18. The hall is located at 2994 Douglas Street; admission is by donation. Additional details can be found at victoriafriendsofcuba.wordpress.com.

Saturday, May 20

Experiencing Africa

The African Village Experience is coming to the Archie Browning Sports Centre. This interactive event includes storytelling, singing, dancing, and a whole lot of food. Tickets vary in price; food is included. You can find more information at allevents.in.

Saturday, May 20

Let them eat cheese!

Hosted at the Crystal Garden, the Cheese and Meat Festival brings artisan vendors together to showcase their cheeses, meats, breads, and beers. Tickets are $55; more details can be found at cheeseandmeatfestival.com.

Wednesday, May 24

Investing in mental health

On May 24, the BC Schizophrenia Society is holding a fundraiser to help bring awareness to youth mental-health issues. The fundraiser will include Bernard Richard as a keynote speaker. Tickets are $65; go to bcssvictoria.ca for more information.

Thursday, May 25

Who are the Woodmen?

The Woodmen of the World were a fraternal benefit society that aimed to provide, according to a press release for this event, “white men of modern means” respectability in life and death. Diana Pedersen will be hosting the event and exploring how the association played into local history. The talk takes place at 7:15 pm at James Bay New Horizons Centre. $5 for visitors and free for Victoria Historical Society members.

Saturday, May 27

Get dazed, get confused

Movie Under the Maltworks is a four-film series taking place at the Phillips Backyard. In addition to a screening of Dazed and Confused, a Matthew McConaughey impersonation contest will go down; tickets are $20 and include a beer and what event organizers are calling a “potted surprise.” More details can be found at victoriafilmfestival.com.

Tuesday, May 30

Joint book operations

Authors Lorna Crozier and Rhonda Ganz will be at Munro’s Books on May 30 to launch their newest collections. The doors open at 7 pm; admission is free. Details at freehand-books.com/events.

Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31

Awarding the students

Camosun College is holding an awards ceremony in celebration of the accomplishments of trades students of this past year. The ceremony will be held in the atrium of the Centre for Trades Education and Innovation, located on the Interurban campus. The ceremony starts at 5 pm on May 30 and 6 pm on May 31. Admission is free; see camosun.ca for more information.

Sunday, June 11

Comic crazy in Sidney

The Vancouver Island Comic Con is a new convention hoping to sate the geeky needs of the lower island. Chris Williams of Disney Studios will be speaking at the con; he’s best known for co-directing 2015 Oscar winner Big Hero 6. Admission is by donation; for more details, check out vanislecomiccon.com.