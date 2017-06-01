Matt Franceschini explores different musical perspectives

Victoria’s Matt Franceschini has a few musical notches in his belt. While working with local bands Domesticated and Rosacea, the winds of inspiration directed the 17-year-old to create his own works into the instrumental Perspectives album. Franceschini says he draws inspiration from artists such as Tiny Moving Parts and he focuses on how happiness is drawn from one’s perception of the world.

“I wrote all of the songs with an idea of looking at a different perspective of life,” he says. “I like to think that altering your perspective can have a major effect on your happiness levels. Each song tries to invoke a different mood.”

Even though he describes his music as “atmospheric alternative rock,” Franceschini is headed in a more jazz-based direction; he plans to enrol in Vancouver’s Capilano University for Jazz Studies in the fall. He says the subjectivity with more instrumental jazz allows a greater audience to listen to the music.

“The technicality and the musicianship was what initially drew me to jazz but I think it’s really cool to try and speak with your instruments,” he says. “I think you get a whole different perspective on what you’re feeling and what the song’s about because there are no lyrics that instantly set the tone. [Instrumental] music is just open to your interpretation. Everyone could hear a song and feel completely different things, and I think that’s really awesome.”

Franceschini will soon be touring the island along with Port Alberni’s Forever Frost, who he considers friends and comrades.

“We’ve worked on shows before with me in previous bands, so we were already good friends,” he says. “I’ve toured the island before and, honestly, it’s so much fun to do the drive. We live in such a beautiful place; to see all the trees as we’re driving along is awesome. It’s also really great to play in places that you don’t normally play; I’ve played a lot of Victoria shows but I’ve actually never played in Duncan or Tofino, so it’ll be really fun to see new faces and play my music for them.”

The Miffed Neighbours, Matt Franceschini, Anchorage, the Phatfunks

6:30 pm Monday, June 5th 6:30 pm

$15, Intrepid Theatre

intrepidtheatre.com