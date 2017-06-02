Born Yesterday relevant and witty

Garson Kanin’s Born Yesterday lives up to its name: while the language may remain of a certain era, its themes of corruption, integrity, and ignorance remain topical today.

Following a blowhard crook attempting to pass legislation through a gutless congressman, the crook’s mistress finds a greater sense of self through education. This timeless story also extends itself to the characters, although portrayed through a more archetypal lens. Jonathan Mason is the epitome of earnesty as journalist Paul Verrall, although his passion borders on preachy. Jacob Richmond’s portrayal of slimy businessman Harry Brock is a model for any car salesman, yet he brings a smarminess worth remembering.

But the focus remains on Kassianni Austin’s performance as Billie Dawn. She goes through a seamless and commendable development from ditzy concubine to tack-sharp modern woman, all without losing her charm on the audience.

But the play is not without a sense of chaos—the rapid development in the opening scenes, especially listening to the jargon, caused some confusion, but there was clarity after some time and I was thoroughly invested. Kanin’s writing remains sharp and crackling, and it keeps the audience chuckling.

Dawn’s twittery dancing to Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes” during Brock’s shady meetings is a delight. And the biggest laughs come when the scene is most tense, allowing the audience a chance for catharsis and reminding them that, however dark, this play is still a comedy. Just after a strangle, a mispronounced word is thrown in, and the audience roars.

The opening night of Blue Bridge’s Born Yesterday went practically without fault. The actors’ deliveries were stunning, with an excellent commitment to pumping up the blood vessels in Richmond’s face, which lit up alongside the volume of his voice. The play also has excellent costuming by Graham McMonagle, who does a great job channelling the characters’ nature. For example, the dull, spineless character of Tim Machin’s Ed Devery is paired brilliantly with a dull green tie, pants, and jacket, reflecting his resigned nature. In direct opposition, Billie’s growth is reflected through her increasingly empowered wardrobe.

Similarly, the dramatic changes in set props—courtesy of set designer Barbara Clerihue—from drinks to books provide greater symbolism toward Dawn’s own removal of ignorance.

Overall, the production sparkles with a knowing grin; it’s a story as worthy today as it was when it debuted.

Born Yesterday

Various times, until Sunday, June 11

Various prices, Blue Bridge Theatre at the Roxy

bluebridgetheatre.ca