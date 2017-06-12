Proof uncertainty at its finest

Uncertainty causes some people their greatest stress and anxiety; yet, it can bring about the greatest possibilities, which the play Proof proves.

Langham Court’s opening of David Auburn’s drama had me transfixed from the start. It’s a provocative story relating to genius and madness, trust and evidence, and it hooks you in with little effort. There is a reason this play won three Tony Awards; Auburn’s script is a character itself. At times spiteful and touching, it strikes with a deadpan humor set to leave the audience in stitches.

Following the death of her erratic mathematician father, fiery Catherine strives to maintain her sanity amidst the antics of her sister—the questionable Claire—and her father’s protégé, Hal. Considering her relation to her father’s, as it’s put in the play, “tendency for instability,” one must wonder whether it spells the end for her. Upon discovery of a potentially revolutionary mathematical proof, the uncertainty that comes from Catherine and Robert’s mental state makes the characters wonder who to believe.

It’s fascinating to see the double entendre this play presents in its title. While searching for evidence of a mathematical proof, can one really prove their own sanity? Where does trust end and the need for facts begin?

Technical aspects such as the lighting, set pieces, and costumes work coherently​ and without much fuss in the production, helping the characters’ personalities and dynamics shine through.

The four-person cast is tasked with upholding the weighty script, and they all succeed to various degrees. Melissa Taylor’s performance of the muddled Catherine is full of conviction, giving the audience a well-developed character worth cheering for.

Jon Scheer plays Robert, the charming and at times fumbling father of Catherine, although his portrayal of him slipping away appears rather toned down. Nevertheless, this is an enjoyable, thought-provoking piece, and provides a cerebral finish to Langham’s 88th season.

