FernFest aims to be fun, creative, and philanthropic in its 22nd year

The neighbourhood of Fernwood is well known for its abundant art, from its decorated telephone poles to its small art galleries. The 22nd annual FernFest will be showcasing this lust for art and bringing people together for two days of food, music, and loads of other activities.

FernFest is put on by the Fernwood Neighbourhood Resource Group (FNRG); according to FNRG event coordinator Kathryn Juricic, any FernFest profits will be funnelled right back into community programs and community efforts.

“If we profit, all of our money goes back to programming in the community,” says Juricic. “[We have] family dinners, we have a pre-natal group, we have family programming, out-of-school care, daycare, affordable housing… So that’s why we want to make it as inclusive as possible, and that’s why we go all out on Saturday. If it’s just bands and beer, then it’s not really what our organization opts to serve.”

The event is spread out over two days—Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17—and features no shortage of different entertainment, as Juricic details.

“Saturday is Fernwood Square, the Vic High field and the artisan market,” she says. “The field also includes the field of dreams—sort of like a kid zone. There are six bands on Friday and 11 on Saturday, and they’re all local bands from Victoria. Then we also have Lekwungen dancers, a spoken-word poet, and a hula-hoop group. On Saturday we’ll have three stages—the main stage, the kids stage, and what we’re calling the Market Stage, which is next to the artisan market.”

Juricic says that at the end of the day she always hopes that FernFest is able to spark interaction and provide support for the community.

“The mission of FernFest is to put on an inclusive, exciting, fun neighbourhood event where we are not only supporting our local economy but showcasing our neighbourhood, as well as creating a space where people can interact with each other and our organization, so that in the end there is a network of support.”

FernFest

5 pm-10 pm Friday, June 16

9 am-10 pm Saturday, June 17

Free, Fernwood Square

fernwoodnrg.ca