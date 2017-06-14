News Briefs: June 14, 2017 issue

Credit maximum to be implemented on course registration

As of September, Camosun students will not be able to register in more than 20 credits per term. This new rule comes as a result of a high number of students registering in courses they may or may not take; because of this, classes are often filled before others can register. The college says there will be exceptions for students who are academically thriving.

Fisher under construction

Construction on the Fisher building, located on Camosun’s Lansdowne campus, is underway. The building will be getting new metal panels on its exterior, as well as additional insulation, and the old stucco cladding will be taken off. This new wall will make Fisher one of the most energy-efficient buildings on campus. The early stages of construction will include the contractor putting up scaffolding; while there will be noise, emergency exits and the entrances between the bookstore and the cafeteria will not be affected. The work is expected to be finished by the end of September.

Camosun International gets certified

Camosun International (CI) staff recently completed two days of training to become WorldHost-certified in the area of customer service; a press release claims this is so students can have a better experience adjusting to life in Canada. The press release adds that Camosun International is believed to be the first WorldHost-certified public post-secondary service office in the country. WorldHost is a BC-based customer-service training program used in the service industries.

Canadian Federation of Students admits to unauthorized bank account

The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) gave their member locals a letter at their semi-annual general meeting—which took place from June 4 to June 7 in Ottawa—admitting to having a bank account used for unauthorized purposes from 2010 to 2014. A total of approximately $263,000 in unauthorized deposits and disbursements were made from the account. Camosun College students are all paying members of the CFS, although those student fees haven’t been reaching the CFS since 2014 (see Open Space, page 2). Look for our full story on this in our next issue.

NDP and Greens look at making Adult Basic Education tuition free

The BC NDP and the BC Green Party recently drafted a supply and confidence agreement that lays out their priorities for the next four years. In it, they express an intent to return Adult Basic Education (ABE) to its tuition-free state.

Victoria launches emergency notification service

Victorians can now sign up for Vic-Alert, an emergency notification service accessed through a cell phone, tablet, or computer that sends out alerts about high-impact emergencies and disasters. Go to victoriaready.ca to sign up to receive notifications via text, email, or phone.