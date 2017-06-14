What’s Going On: June 14 to July 11, 2017

Saturday, June 17 until Monday, September 4

Cumberland before WWII

Mirror with Memory, an exhibit that showcases what life was like before the Second World War in the central Vancouver Island community of Cumberland, is on at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria until September 4. The photos and documents in the exhibit showcase some very real history of the lives of Japanese-Canadians living on the island. Check out aggv.ca for more info.

Saturday, June 17

Returning to the backyard

After a recent sold-out screening of Dazed and Confused, Phillips Brewery is presenting round two of their Under the Maltworks event, this time with a screening of classic rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. Each ticket includes admission, a beer ticket, and a surprise. Visit tix.thevic.ca for more info and tickets.

Saturday, June 17

Helping the orcas

Volunteers are needed to help out with Orca Awareness Month. Volunteers will help organize and run events raising awareness about the local killer whale population. If you’re interested in volunteering, head over to orcamonthbc.blogspot.ca.

Sunday, June 18

Time with family

Family Sunday is an event hosted at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria aimed at bringing families together; it will include, among other activities, painting, crafts, and programming. Family Sunday runs from 2 to 4 pm and is included in gallery admission, which $13 for adults and $2.50 for youth. Check out aggv.ca for more info.

Sunday, June 18

A day without cars

Car Free YYJ is returning on Sunday, June 18. As the name implies, a section of Victoria will be without cars for a day. This year, Douglas Street will be a car-free zone filled with people walking around, checking out booths and stalls, and enjoying live music. Admission is free; head over to facebook.com/carfreeyyj for more info.

Wednesday, June 21 until Saturday, July 1

150 years of Canada

In honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the City of Victoria is hosting multiple events across 11 days to help celebrate our history as a nation. There are events for anyone and everyone, so, for more information about what might float your boat, visit spirit150victoria.ca (and see our interview with headliners Arkells on page 8).

Friday, June 23 until Sunday, July 2

Marley hits JazzFest

JazzFest is back, with a huge lineup of shows—some free, some ticketed—at various venues. From Ziggy Marley to Mavis Staples, there’s something for a lot of people here. Tickets range in price and can be bought at rmts.bc.ca. Check out jazzvictoria.ca for the schedule of shows.

Thursday, June 29 until Saturday, July 22

In flux with multimedia

Flux Studios will be showcasing artist Trace Nelson’s multimedia works at their studio. Included in the exhibit will be video installations and sculptures built with materials that are all associated with the concept of home. The sculptures are set to reassemble furniture items in and around the house; Nelson also uses some video animation to create what are being termed as “hybrid objects.” Check out medianetvictoria.org for more information.

Saturday, July 8

It’s barbecue season

The Cook Street Village Activity Centre is hosting a community barbecue this summer. Included in the event is everything from live music to raffles to a kids’ corner. The food will be cooked to order by municipal, provincial, and federal politicians. See cookstreetvillageactivitycentre.ca for more information.

Tuesday, July 11 until Sunday, July 16

Beat the heat and the streets

Australian dance group Beat the Streets are performing at the Downtown Victoria Busker Festival as a headliner this year. With multiple A-list celebrity performances to their names, the dance troupe is sure to be one to watch on the streets of our city. Admission is free; for more details on the festival, check out downtownvictoria.ca/buskers.