Raiders of the Lost Ark soundtrack reissue brings masterpiece back

John Williams

Raiders of the Lost Ark

(Concord Music Group)

4.5/5

Jaws, Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Superman, Raiders of the Lost Ark: aside from being some of the greatest films ever, they all have incredibly memorable scores. I bet you could hum the themes for each of those films if you were asked to.

Legendary film composer and orchestra conductor John Williams, the most awarded composer in modern history, scored Raiders of the Lost Ark, which is now being reissued as a 180-gram vinyl double-LP set; this is the way Raiders was meant to be heard.

Including the iconic “Raider’s March,” every track is nothing short of a masterpiece on Williams’ Grammy-winning score. I recommend this album for soundtrack lovers or those that just dig exciting, orchestral magic. Like the Ark of the Covenant, this album is a piece of history worth questing for.