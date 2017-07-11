What’s Going On: July 12 to August 15, 2017

Until Saturday, August 26

Open your west coast mind

Open Space’s Forestrial Brain exhibit focuses on west coast flora and fauna, as well as the human mind. Impressions, visual documentation, and immersive drawings will all be on display. Admission is by donation; find all the details by heading over to openspace.ca.

Every Wednesday in July and August

Walking the past

Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue is holding walking tours of Victoria throughout the summer. On the walks, attendees will learn about Victoria Jews, the Great Jewish Fur Rush, and more. The walks are about 90 minutes in length and happen rain or shine. Tickets are $13 for students; find more details at congregationemanu-el.com.

Until Thursday, July 13

Satirical dance works in flux

Liminal Visibility is an exhibit by three Canadian artists of video installations merging dance with community interactions in hopes of creating fun, calming, and satirical environments. It goes down at Flux Media Art Gallery; see medianetvictoria.org for more details.

Saturday, July 15

Art on the streets

The TD Art Gallery Paint-In is returning to the Greater Victoria Art Gallery for its 30th year, and the organizers are bringing back the traditional beer garden and live music. As always, artists will have work on display on Moss Street and will be showing audiences their techniques. For more info, visit aggv.ca.

Saturday, July 15

Under the Tenenbaums

Under the Maltworks is back with another movie at the Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. backyard; this time around it’s The Royal Tenenbaums, about a family of child prodigies getting back together when they learn their father is terminally ill. The event is 19-plus; bring your own chair. Tickets are $20. Visit tix.thevic.ca for more info.

Until Sunday, July 16

Enter the world of dance

Suddenly Dance Theatre’s ROMP! Festival of Dance is returning for its 20th year. David Earle is this year’s guest; he’ll be teaching classes at the festival, which will also include a free outdoor event featuring Ballet Victoria and Suddenly Dance’s David Ferguson alongside three South Korean dancers. Ticket prices vary; find all the details at suddenlydance.ca.

Until Saturday, July 22

Unusual art for the public

Unmade Spaces is coming to Deluge Contemporary Art. The exhibit is an installation composed of five pieces that showcase environmental psychology and architecture. The pieces were created by five different artists, each of whom has their own concerns and thoughts that they channel into their work. More info can be found at deluge.ws.

Thursday, July 20 until Saturday, July 22

Monkeys at Langham

Nearing the end of their 88th season, Langham Court Theatre is presenting Shirley Valentine, performed by Dragon Monkey Theatre. The play is fresh off of three sold-out shows at Intrepid Theatre. Tickets are $20; more information on this and other performances is available at langhamtheatre.ca.

Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13

The solo road across Canada

k.d. lang is going on tour across Canada and will be stopping off at the Royal Theatre here in Victoria. This year marks the 25th anniversary of her platinum selling record Ingénue. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available at rmts.bc.ca.