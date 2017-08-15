Bed and Breakfast thought-provoking, highly rewarding

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a play like Bed and Breakfast. Maybe because I directed plays in high school, I appreciate watching two cast members play a handful of different characters, as they did in this play.

Once the actors (one of whom, Mark Crawford, wrote the play) found their theatre legs, the speed, focus, and precision with which they switched between a vast array of roles—from an over-flamboyant closeted homosexual to a confused, withdrawn teenager— using only their voices, well-exaggerated facial expressions, and a skillfully rounded plethora of body language, was on par with Robin Williams or any of the theatrical-comic greats.

This play makes up in writing, characterization, and sheer versatility what it lacks in setting. The audience was in stitches because of its creative and relatable humour, but Bed and Breakfast also doesn’t shy away from making audience members think about their own values and experiences, with a few very intense, dramatic moments looking at the lack of acceptance of homosexuality in 2017 in some societies. The play registers on a deeply human level.

At times, the lights and sound were inconsistent: the two characters’ cellphone ringtones were mixed up, and occasionally a sound effect or two was out of sync—just enough to be noticeable—with a character’s action. These things were there, but they were small business and did not put much of a damper on a truly memorable night of laughter, introspection, and good clean theatre, the acting and writing portion of which was truly incredible.

This is a fast-paced, no-nonsense, high-reward performance that made me laugh until I cried. It’s relatable. It’s thought-provoking. It’s worth your attention for two hours, and, rest assured, it will get it.

Bed and Breakfast

Until Sunday, August 27

Various prices, The Belfry Theatre

belfry.bc.ca

