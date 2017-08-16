CamFest returns despite Lansdowne campus construction

Even smaller colleges have events for students; here at Camosun, the big one is CamFest, two days on which clubs, societies, and other groups can go all out and show off what they’re all about. Once again, CamFest is making its return at the start of the fall semester; Camosun College Student Society (CCSS) outreach coordinator Quinn Park says that this year, the CCSS are sticking to the system used in previous years.

“We definitely are running the same strategy that we used before,” says Park. “The one thing that’s different is the Fisher Building facelift that’s going on. Camosun is stating that the scaffolding and the infrastructure around the building won’t be down until after CamFest, so it’s a bit of a struggle, but we’ll find a way to make it work. We aren’t going to compromise the structure and planning of the event, though.”

With CamFest comes a wave of new students fresh from high school. For some of them, it might be the first time they are exposed to something like this. For others, this could just be a chance to relax one last time before classes kick in. Either way, Park says that he hopes new students enjoy the event no matter what.

“I remember my first CamFest fondly,” he says. “I was so amazed that such an event could be held at Camosun, and I wanted more. I wanted to fit right in with the rest of the Camosun students and I wanted to make my semester the best it could be. I would hope new students take to a similar effect.”

Park says that CamFest is not only a great tool for clubs, departments, and societies, but also a chance for students to have fun and explore new opportunities around both campuses.

“From my point of view, I do love that students have the opportunity to interact with different departments, and that can help set them up for a successful semester and a successful year,” says Park. “They might bump into things they weren’t aware of, and it’s one of the better ways for departments and societies to outreach to students. The fun factor is very important, as well; after a long summer of unwinding, it’s important that they have something like this before getting back into the dirty work,” says Park.

But it’s not just for students: Park says that Camosun departments sitting back and avoiding CamFest is a surefire way to fail at tapping into the students on campus this year.

“If the departments aren’t doing anything the first week of classes,” says Park, “then they’ll find less and less people coming through their doors as the semester goes on.”

CamFest

9 am to 2 pm, Tuesday September 5

Lansdowne campus

9 am to 2 pm, Thursday September 7

Interurban campus

camosunstudent.org

