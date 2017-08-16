News Briefs: August 16, 2017 issue

Camosun Chargers holding tryouts

The Camosun Chargers are holding tryouts for all their teams—men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball, and golf—from September 3 to 7. Times for tryouts vary depending on the sport; there is an $80 fee. Students need to register for the golf qualifier tournament—held at Highland Pacific Golf Course on September 3—by August 27. See camosun.ca/sports for details on times, locations, and registration.

Camosun nurtures relationships overseas

Camosun has been working with Tanzania’s Arusha Technical College (ATC) to implement a Pipe Works, Oil and Gas Engineering Diploma program in order to remain on par with industry standards. The three-year endeavour with ATC comes as a result of the Improving Skills Training for Employment Program (ISTEP), which is funded by Global Affairs Canada, a department of the federal government that oversees diplomatic and consular activity to cultivate international trade. Go to nexusnewspaper.com to read our 2016 story about the founding of the partnership.

Victoria to open supervised drug-consumption site

Victoria has announced plans to open its first permanent supervised drug-consumption site. It will consist of four booths that people can use when they need a safe place to consume drugs. The site will be located at 941 Pandora Avenue and will take at least a year to open. A second facility is currently being reviewed by Health Canada. There were 72 opioid-related deaths on Vancouver Island in the first four months of 2017.

Got a news tip? Email editor@nexusnewspaper.com to fill us in.

