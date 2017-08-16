What’s Going On: August 16 to September 4, 2017

Until Saturday, August 26

Talking to art

Dark Sand Asks Why You Talk So Fast is currently running at Deluge Contemporary Art. This exhibit showcases the works of Megan Hepburn, who created her art by using brushes that were too small for the canvases that she was using, causing a completely incorrect amount of detail orientation. Visit deluge.ca for details about the exhibit.

Until Thursday, August 31

Casual tunes together

Throughout August, the Gettin’ Higher Choir is hosting summer drop-ins that require no experience. All it costs is three toonies for a session, and with that you can join the choir in their songs. For more details, visit gettinhigherchoir.ca.

Until Wednesday, September 20

Creating a new genre

Cinema Politica is aiming to create a new movie genre: documentary futurism. They are looking for short films and videos, approximately 5 to 15 minutes in length, that will help the genre—which utilizes documentary techniques to imagine a Canada of the future—grow. The commission allotment for each film is $7,000; as well, directors will receive a stipend. Details at cinemapolitica.org/thenext150.

Thursday, August 17

Exploring relationships

Author Ilan Avi Baron is coming to Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue on August 17 to host a talk on his new book, Obligation in Exile. The book explores the Jewish Diaspora/Israel relationship. Admission is by donation; the talk starts at 7 pm.

Friday, August 18

Mechanical Engineering Showcase returns

Camosun College’s Mechanical Engineering Showcase returns on August 18. Head down to the main atrium of the Centre for Trades Education and Innovation at the Interurban campus to see the work of nine project teams, who have been hard at work designing their projects over the summer. from 10 am to 2 pm; see camosun.ca for more details.

Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19

Dirty dancing under the stars

The Free-B Film Festival—presented by the Victoria Film Festival—is back with two more movies free for the public to enjoy. On Friday, August 18, the classic Dirty Dancing will be on show for your hungry eyes on the legislature lawn. The next night, explore another classic in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory at the same place and same time. For full details, check out freebfilmfest.com.

Friday, August 18 to Friday, August 25

New music symposium

The SALT New Music Festival and Symposium—which focuses on innovation and intercultural dialogue—is returning for a week. Innovative artists will showcase their work at Open Space and at the Phillip T. Young Recital Hall at UVic. Tickets range from $11 to $60; see details at openspace.ca.

Saturday, August 26

Don’t talk about… you know what to not talk about

Under the Maltworks—hosted by Phillips Brewery and the Victoria Film Festival—is returning with a new film. This time around, it’s Fight Club. Tickets are $20 and include a beer, the film, and a surprise. The presentation is rain or shine, so prepare accordingly; tickets are available at tix.thevic.ca.

