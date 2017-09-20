What’s Going On: September 20 to October 3, 2017

Until Wednesday, January 7

Exploring H2O

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria is presenting Water Work Space until January 7. The point of the exhibit is to see, feel, hear, and think about water, and to make visitors question water and the role of it in all of our lives. For more details, check out aggv.ca.

Thursday, September 21

Out of place in a family

The Indigenous Perspectives Society is hosting the Victoria premiere of Birth of a Family, a film about indigenous people growing up in white homes and feeling like they don’t belong in the family they’re with. The movie screens at The Vic Theatre; doors are at 6:30 pm, and the movie starts at 7 pm. Tickets are by donation ($10 suggested); visit ipsociety.ca for more info.

Thursday, September 21

Café vibes

The Karpinka Brothers are bringing their newest album to Caffe Fantastico on September 21. Their music—which has been praised by Canadian musician Joel Plaskett—blends ’60s pop and classic folk. Admission is by donation; go to k-bros.ca for more details.

Friday, September 22 until Sunday, September 24

Unreliably strange music

Open Space is hosting composer Martin Arnold and his experimental music. Arnold’s music explores what he calls “unreliable” elements, as well as post-bop jazz. Tickets range from $16 to $45; see openspace.ca for more details.

Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24

Symphonic dancing

The dancers of Ballet Victoria join up with the Victoria Symphony in this two-night show, held at the Royal Theatre. The groups will perform classics like Swan Lake and Giselle. Tickets are $32 to $85; for more details, visit victoriasymphony.ca.

Thursday, September 28

Defending the west coast

The Victoria Historical Society is hosting a talk with David Zimmerman about BC’s role in the Cold War. The talk will explore the struggles that BC faced and how it scrambled to put together a workable defense. The talk goes down at James Bay New Horizons at 7:15 pm; for more information, visit victoriahistoricalsociety.bc.ca.

Thursday, September 28

The returning pornographers

The New Pornographers hit the stage at Sugar Nightclub on September 28. The critically acclaimed band is on tour for their first headline tour in seven years, promoting their new album, Whiteout Conditions. For more info and tickets, visit sugarnightclub.ca.

Tuesday, September 26; Thursday September 28; Tuesday, October 3; Thursday, October 5

Learn to get consensual

Camosun College is hosting free consent training workshops as part of the ongoing development of its Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy. These workshops aim to provide education and skills to help students pratice safe and consensual sex. The workshops are free to all Camosun students. To register, visit camosun.fluidsurveys.com; for more college information, see camosun.ca.

Facebook comments; non-Facebook comments below