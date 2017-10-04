Eye on the National Student Movement: October 4, 2017 issue

The British Columbia Federation of Students (BCFS) is still holding the $202,305.11 of Camosun student fees that students were told was going to the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) through the Camosun College Student Society (CCSS). The BCFS—which is a separate legal entity from the CFS—is keeping the Camosun student fees because the CFS owes the BCFS money. CFS treasurer Peyton Veitch says there have been no changes since last issue in regard to these outstanding funds. BCFS chairperson Simka Marshall did not respond to an interview request by deadline.

