Bullet review: Annual Victoria Zombie Walk a success, with a heroic twist

A horde invaded downtown Victoria on Saturday, October 7 for the annual Zombie Walk, and there was even a few surprise attendees for spectators to check out.

Tourists who weren’t running in fear were either scratching their heads with morbid curiosity or taking advantage of the numerous photo opportunities.

The walk always brings great representations of characters from movie and television, and this year was no exception, with Ash from the Evil Dead franchise, some favorites from AMC’s The Walking Dead, and, in an exciting twist, Superman and Batman, who joined the ranks of the undead masses this year. Maybe these guys can come and model for Camosun’s Comics and Graphic Novels students.

