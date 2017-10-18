Eye on the National Student Movement: October 18, 2017 issue

The British Columbia Federation of Students (BCFS) is still holding $202,305.11 of Camosun students’ money, which was collected by the Camosun College Student Society (CCSS) as Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) fees but given to the BCFS.

The BCFS says that it is holding the money because the CFS owes the BCFS an estimated $746,205.03, but the CFS says that, because Camosun students were told the money was going to the CFS, the BCFS—a separate legal entity from the CFS—has no right to be holding the funds.

BCFS chairperson Simka Marshall did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

CFS treasurer Peyton Veitch says there have been “no new developments” with regards to these funds.

Camosun students have put forth a petition to leave the CFS, but they cannot defederate with CFS membership fees owing, which means that, until the BCFS remits Camosun students’ membership fees to the CFS, Camosun students can’t defederate and will be members of both organizations.

Camosun students are still paying monthly fees to both the BCFS and CFS, but the CCSS has started paying the CFS fees directly to the CFS again.

