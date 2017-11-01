25 Years Ago in Nexus

Evans’ re-election dreams shot down: Looks like the ongoing saga of impeached Camosun College Student Society (CCSS) director of campus communications Eugene Evans ends here: our November 2, 1992 issue reported on the CCSS election in which Evans was running to get re-elected into the position he had been recently impeached from; Evans didn’t get voted in. He got 66 votes, but Michelle Kemper got 202, squashing Evans’ dreams of returning to the position.

Is it just me or is it getting hot in here?: Levi Guy and L.B. are back in the classifieds this issue! (This has been an ongoing thread this semester; see the previous four 25 Years Ago in Nexus columns at nexusnewspaper.com.) This time around L.B. wrote in to say “Levi Guy: All I have to say to you is Mmm… mmm good.” Yowza!

Predicting today: Our Speak Up question in this issue was tailor-made for this very column: “How do you envision Camosun 20 years from now?” Answers ranged from “It will probably be bigger” (yes) and have “a lot more electronics” (yes) to “it will probably be too expensive to afford anymore” (depends on who you ask) and “smaller classes” (depends). Adam Ewart voiced what a lot of students are wishing for and only sort of have here at Lansdowne today: “It’s going to have a bar on campus!”

