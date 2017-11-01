Know Your Profs: Camosun’s Emrys Prussin talks field trips, course diversity, and garlic

Know Your Profs is an ongoing series of profiles on the instructors at Camosun College. Every issue we ask a different instructor at Camosun the same 10 questions in an attempt to get to know them a little better.

Do you have an instructor that you want to see interviewed in the paper? Maybe you want to know more about one of your teachers, but you’re too busy, or shy, to ask? Email editor@nexusnewspaper.com and we’ll add your instructor to our list of teachers to talk to for this column.

This issue we talked to Camosun Geography and Environmental Technology prof Emrys Prussin about field trips, diversity in courses, and his supply of garlic.

1. What do you teach and how long have you been at Camosun?

I teach Geography and Environmental Technology. I have not been here very long, really—about a year and a half.

2. What do you personally get out of teaching?

It’s fun to share my enthusiasm for the topics we’re learning, and to see students get excited about them as well.

3. What’s one thing you wish your students knew about you?

That I truly want them to succeed, and I strive to make classes and labs as engaging as possible. It’s easier to dive into material if you’re enjoying it.

4. What’s one thing you wish they didn’t know about you?

I can be a real procrastinator… But I am working on it.

5. What’s the best thing that’s happened to you as a teacher here?

I’ve gone on some amazing field trips with students, and getting to do things hands-on outside with a great team of students is the best.

6. What’s the worst thing that’s happened to you as a teacher here?

Forgetting where I locked my bike.

7. What do you see in the future of post-secondary education?

I believe post-secondary education will become more open, where students will have options for a diversity of courses with different methods of delivery. There will be fewer barriers in terms of location and hopefully more government support to help with tuition to make education easily accessible for all.

8. What do you do to relax on the weekends?

I really enjoy gardening and have recently harvested a tidy crop of garlic that should hopefully last the winter. I also love getting out to climb and bike all around Vancouver Island.

9. What is your favourite meal?

I’d have to say my favourite meal is the one that I cook with friends. Or sushi.

10. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Traffic.

Facebook comments; non-Facebook comments below