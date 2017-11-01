What’s Going On: November 1 to 14, 2017

Thursday, November 2

Creating a group synergy

Gorge-ous Coffee is hosting a drumming night on November 2. No experience with drums is necessary; attendees will be drumming to create a sense of community and to have fun drumming with others. Visit thebeliefconnection.com for more info; admission is $10 per person, and Gorge-ous Coffee is located at 103-300 Gorge Road West.

Friday, November 3

It’s jazz time

The North will be playing at Hermann’s Jazz Club this month. The band—a quartet with members from Canada and Scandinavia, led by Juno winners David Braid and Mike Murley—are on tour in support of their new self-titled album. Tickets are $15; head over to jazzvictoria.ca for more info.

Saturday, November 4

An evening of stories

The Victoria Storytellers’ Guild is holding its sixth annual Canadian Storytelling Night on November 4. All proceeds from the event go to the StorySave Project. Admission is by donation; go to victoriastorytellers.org for more info.

Wednesday, November 8

Freezing time at Sugar

Jonathan Roy (hockey fans may know his dad, Patrick) will be performing at Sugar Nightclub on November 8. Roy is touring in support of his new album, Mr. Optimist Blues, and is coming to town with Scott Helman and Ria Mae. Fore more info, head over to sugarnightclub.ca; tickets are $15.

Saturday, November 11

Exploring the architect

The story of Victoria’s most notorious architect is coming to the Pacific Opera. Francis Rattenbury, architect of the Empress Hotel and the Parliament buildings, had an interesting life story; join the Pacific Opera as they tell his tale through their voices in Rattenbury. Go to pov.bc.ca for more info; tickets are $15 to $30 and are sold out, but Pacific Opera is taking a waitlist.

Sunday, November 12

Pseudo Bono

Irish Times Pub is hosting a U2 tribute band, aptly named U2-2, on November 13. The show is for those 19 and over, and admission is free; visit irishtimespub.ca for more info.

Tuesday, November 14

It’s nature time

Join artist Joanne Thomson as she talks about the Yukon’s Ivvavik National Park and some of the surrounding areas at this lecture on November 14. Thomson will be bringing some of her paintings from her solo exhibition at the Martin Bachelor Gallery. For info, go to wildanticipation.ca; admission is free.

