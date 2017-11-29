25 Years Ago in Nexus: November 29, 2017 issue

Still wasting after all these years: An editorial in our November 30, 1992 issue lamented finding paper in garbage cans on campus. Amazingly, all these years later, that problem persists (Nexus staffers have been spotted elbow-deep pulling paper out of garbage cans). One would hope that things are getting better. Right? Right. Now, if anyone needs me, I’ll be in that garbage can over there.

Fire determined arson: Last issue in this column, we talked about a 1992 fire at Camosun’s Interurban campus that caused $1.5 million in damages and destroyed the carpentry shop; in our November 30, 1992 issue, we delivered the unsettling news that the fire was declared to be an arson by the Saanich Fire Department. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the first Camosun-related arson that happened in that era; there were arson attempts at Lansdowne as well.

Is that sarcasm?: Our Speak Up question in this issue was about safety on campus; student Raymond Lau said that he felt safe, even at night. “Why should I be paranoid?” he said, before adding that the college could “completely wire” the parking lot, add security guards, and put “barbed wire or razor wire on the fences so people couldn’t climb over and crawl under cars.” Yes, no reason to be paranoid.

