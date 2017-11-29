What’s Going On: November 27, 2017 issue

Wednesday, November 29

Dancing on tour

So You Think You Can Dance is coming to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on November 29. The show is on tour across Canada and will have performances from its top 10 contestants. For more info, visit sofmc.com; tickets are between $43.50 and $69.50.

Friday, December 8 until Monday, April 2

Getting wild

The Royal BC Museum is bringing back its Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit; this year’s winner is Brent Stirton, a photojournalist from South Africa. Part of the contest’s purpose is to help bring awareness to protecting nature. Tickets are $15; see royalbcmuseum.bc.ca for more information.

Saturday, December 9

Hillside comedy night

Comedian Kirsten Van Ritzen will add to the holiday cheer by hosting a comedy show at Hillside Coffee and Tea on December 9. The event stars her students, many of whom are making their comedy debut. Tickets are between $8 and $10; go to broadtheatrics.com for more info.

Saturday, December 9

Return of the pets

The Popovich Pet Show stops at UVic in December. Part of the focus of the show—which features a number of rescue pets—is on homeless pets. Of course, humans are involved in the show as well, but the focus is really on the animals. Tickets start at $18; details on this and other events can be found at uvic.ca/auditorium.

Wednesday, December 13

A sibling journey

Intrepid Theatre is presenting The Merkin Sisters on December 13. The comedy is about a pair of once-famous sisters leaving the house for the first time in a decade in the pursuit of presenting their ultimate work of art. Tickets are $20; see intrepidtheatre.com for info.

Saturday, December 16

Christmas with Jann Arden

Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden will join the Victoria Symphony for a Christmas-themed concert at the Royal Theatre on December 16. Arden is visiting Victoria as the last stop on her national tour. Tickets start at $30; details can be found at victoriasymphony.ca.

Sunday, December 17

Tea time again

British comedy duo James and Jamesy come back to Victoria this holiday season, bringing a new show with them. Their performance sold out last year, so if you’re interested, get those tickets fast. Info can be found at jamesandjamesy.com; tickets start at $24.75.

Wednesday, December 27 to Sunday, December 31

Radio hour at the castle

Launch Pad Theatre is showing its new play, Radio, Mistletoe and My Man Godfrey, at Craigdarroch Castle at the end of the year. The play is a fresh take on the 1936 comedy My Man Godfrey, which is about unexpectedly falling in love with a hobo. Admission is between $13 and $20; more details are available at launchpadtheatre.com.

