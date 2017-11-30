New Music Revue: Noel Gallagher spreads his wings with new album

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Who Built the Moon?

(Universal Music Canada)

3/5

Noel Gallagher recently managed to stop talking long enough to record Who Built the Moon?, the third full-length from his current band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The release is his most experimental work to date—the former Oasis guitarist has teamed up with DJ/producer David Holmes, finding a bombastic new take on retro.

It isn’t a return to form, but it isn’t new, either: it’s ’70s glam rock meets ’90s dance mix and, hey, let’s throw in a marching band for good measure. And, sure, “Holy Mountain” is a monstrosity that will make you cringe as you sing it in the shower, but guilty pleasures are still pleasures.

Gallagher brings newfound confidence to the mic, and he sounds ready to be a frontman. The tight guitar and timeless melodies are sometimes overpowered by the cinematic production; it’s different, and it’s a refreshing change from one of the safest songwriters in rock music.

