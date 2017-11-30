What’s Going On: Web exclusive for December 2017

Until Wednesday, December 20

Menstrual products for those in need

Period Posse is a group who collects menstrual products for the less fortunate; they’re accepting cash and online donations on behalf of the Cool Aid Society. See coolaid.org/donate to make a contribution; head over to the group’s Facebook page to see pick-up locations.

Until Sunday, December 31

Castle fun for the fam damily

The historic Craigdarroch Castle has enough festive events this season to keep an army—or, well, a family, at least—busy until 2018. There is a live radio play, a performance of A Christmas Carol, and a school program starting on December 4 that consists of an educational 75-minute tour of the castle. See thecastle.ca for info on it all.

Friday, December 1 until Sunday, December 3

The Nutcracker returns to Victoria

Alberta Ballet is performing The Nutcracker with the Victoria Symphony at the Royal Theatre in December; Emmy Award-winning set designer Zack Brown made the sets for the show. Tickets are $39 to $111; see rmts.bc.ca for more details.

Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9

Keeping it naughty during the holidays

The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue hits The Roxy Theatre in December with their show Delight Before Xxxmas. The performance is full of comedy, dancing, and what will surely be unique holiday memories. Tickets are $24 in advance and $28 at the door; cash only. See cheesecakeburlesque.com for more details.

Sunday, December 10

Candle lighting for memories

The holidays can be far from happy for those mourning the loss of a loved one. Compassionate Friends Victoria, a group that helps people cope with death, will be having a candle-lighting ceremony on December 10 to honour the deceased. The non-denominational service will take place at Cordova Bay United Church, located at 813 Claremont Avenue, at 7 pm.

Thursday, December 14

Dive into history

Spindrift: A Canadian Book Of The Sea editors Michael and Anita Hadley will be doing an evening of readings at the Maritime Museum of British Columbia. The event starts at 6:30 pm; refreshments are provided. It’s free, but anyone interested in going is recommended to register at mmbc.bc.ca.

Friday, December 15

Crowe brings Xmas joy back to town

Vancouver Island-born singer Allison Crowe will spread holiday cheer along with fellow musician Celine Sawchuk this holiday season in Sidney. The show, Tidings, will be a mix of rock, jazz, and folk. Tickets are $24 for students. Head over to marywinspear.ca/events for the lowdown.

