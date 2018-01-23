Vince Vaccaro gives Victoria a night of tunes to remember

“They sit at the bar and put bread in my jar and say, ‘Man, what are you doing here?’” These Billy Joel lyrics certainly ring true for Montreal-born, Victoria-based musician Vince Vaccaro, especially when he’s playing live. A few songs into Vaccaro’s show at Capital Ballroom on Saturday, January 20, I found myself wondering, after he held an astonishing vocal note for ages in “Young Leaf,” exactly how the hell he was playing a small Victoria club and not a stadium full of people. Just give it time: this guy is definitely talented and unique enough to pack Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Vaccaro is the only musician I know who can make a ukulele solo sound completely badass; his engaging, passionate stage presence was also invigorating.

“You feel better? Did you get rid of some shit?” he asked the audience after an incredible raging rendition of “Inside Out,” a song that’s nothing less than an emotional punching bag when you’re pissed off at a toxic relationship in your life. Yes, Vince; I most certainly did.

A highlight of the night was a touching acoustic version of “I was Alive,” a song about Vaccaro’s father. The emotion and pain was present in his voice with this one, and that’s part of what makes Vaccaro unique: he lets the audience into what he’s experiencing at any given moment when he’s on stage. It makes for more than a concert; it makes for a life experience I won’t forget.

Whether he is playing solo, or with his band, as he did in the third set of the evening, Vaccaro is one of a handful of musicians—Bryan Adams and Bruce Springsteen come to mind—who, in many ways, sound better live.

Vaccaro retreated back stage to let local duo Ocie Elliott shine for the second set. Their voices and calm six-string pickings were a tranquil drink from a highball in the overcrowded nightclub. This duo was impressive, and they had personality and sass to back up the tunes.

Other than a little too long of a break between sets, I have no complaints about this night. Vaccaro is a world-class talent who has yet to be discovered by the masses. But just give it time.

