25 Years Ago in Nexus: January 24, 2018

Blind Melon’s rocky start in YYJ: In our January 25, 1993 issue, we caught up with Blind Melon guitarist Rogers Stevens (who is now an attorney) after the band, then on the rise to superstardom, played a set in legendary local venue Harpo’s to a less-than-enthusiastic crowd. “This is not indicative of the way all our shows go,” Stevens told us. “Usually we have a very enthusiastic crowd of people who all have the album, and know every song on it.”

Admiration and respect: For this issue’s Speak Up, we asked Camosun students who they admired and respected. The answers varied from the very era-appropriate Kim Campbell—who would become prime minister in June—to polarizing CBC hockey announcer Don Cherry. “You’ve gotta love him!” opined Applied Communications Program student Garay Barnes.

Yesterday’s modern community, today’s values: In “For those on the outside looking in,” our editorial this issue, writer Mike Rhodes said that Camosun’s campuses “should be an example of what a modern working and co-operative community can be; a showcase for the rest of society to emulate.” He went on to berate those who litter and vandalize the campuses. As I was reading this, I wondered if we still strive to make Camosun’s campuses that example of what community can be. Just something to think about as we go about our days here.

Facebook comments; non-Facebook comments below