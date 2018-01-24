Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Camosun student support manager fired, says she “will never know” why

January 24, 2018 by Adam Marsh, student editor 

Former Camosun student support manager Lori Horne has been fired, and she says she’ll never know why. Horne was hired into the then-new position in May 2017 to provide students with support, specifically around non-academic misconduct violations. Horne was fired without cause, meaning she didn’t do anything illegal that led to her firing.

Camosun College has fired Lori Horne (Camosun College A/V Services).

Horne declined an interview but gave Nexus a brief statement via email.

“I cannot comment other than the reason I’m no longer at Camosun is that I was fired without cause,” she said in her statement. “I too would like to know why but I never will. I can only trust Joan [Yates, Camosun vice president of student experience] will respond with integrity and truth but that is out of my control. All I can say is I have a clear consciousness [sic] and know in my heart I did a good job serving the college community.”

Yates says she can’t comment on why Horne was fired.

“I’m not going to discuss a personnel issue,” says Yates. “I simply can’t. It’s not fair to her, and so I won’t. What I can say is that the position is really new for the college, and it’s new in the BC college system. There are not a lot of these types of positions.”

The college’s new student support manager is Jenny Holder, who started on the week of January 22.

