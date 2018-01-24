The Bi-weekly Gamer: The road ahead looks promising for Vainglory

With Vainglory’s biggest update on the horizon, developers Super Evil Megacorp recently released a roadmap for the game’s future. The release focuses on January and February, when they plan to release their 5V5 mode globally.

The company started off by outlining what changes we can expect in the next update, which they predict will hit between January 29 and 31.

For the past month, players have been able to receive golden tickets from loot boxes in the game. These tickets get players early access to the new 5V5 mode and an exclusive skin for the game’s hero, Lance. This skin will never be available again, but a substantially different version will be available for purchase later down the line.

Also, an update for the out-of-game user interface will be tested and changed over the course of future updates, and accounts will be able to level up an additional 10 levels and receive more rewards.

The last big change coming to the next update is the skin system and pricing overhaul. Instead of crafting each component of a skin, players will get one blueprint of the whole thing, which they can then use to “buy” the skin. The goal is to make crafting skins more streamlined and less repetitive; this is definitely a good way of doing that. As a result of this change, it’s becoming harder to get a particular skin; to compensate for this, the cash value of skins is being lowered across the board to better match spending on the game.

The game’s biggest February release is a full new game mode and map. While not many additional details have been revealed about the update, it’s safe to assume that new heroes and items will be released and that many existing ones will receive balance changes.

What’s after February remains to be seen, but from the direction that the developers are going—and given how much they’ve been listening to the players—Vainglory’s future looks bright.

