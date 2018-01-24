Unpacking the Bags: The joy and sadness of leaving your country

It’s normal to have classes full of international students in Canada. It is not strange to listen to several languages ​on the streets and interact with many different cultures in a classroom. But what makes so many people choose to leave their countries?

Most international students come in search of something they could not find at home. It could have been a development in their education, an opportunity to improve their life, or a career growth. If you’re an international student and came here with the goal of spending a lot of time in Canada, you certainly looked at the pros and cons of leaving everything behind and saw that taking a gamble on living in Canada was worth it.

When I came to the conclusion that I needed to leave my country, Brazil, in search of something better, I felt a certain sadness. I recognized my country’s limitations, which prevented me from continuing there to improve my career and education.

It’s almost as if I had no choice but to leave my city.

On the other hand, I also recognized the love I have for my nation. So, instead of getting on the plane with that sadness, I entered with courage, perseverance, and certainty that the great opportunity to study abroad also brings me the opportunity to represent Brazil wherever I go.

Stories similar to mine are not unusual among international students. Each one represents their place of origin. As we leave home we get in touch with our roots and deeper cultures and realize who we really are and how we can contribute to society. Here in Canada, we are privileged to be able to count on there being several “pieces of the world” in a classroom.

The adventures of life are not happy or sad—they are what we want them to be. And I believe that having Canadians and international students in my daily life is a very positive experience.

