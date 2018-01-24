What’s Going On: January 24, 2018

Until Sunday, January 28

Dancing in Victoria

Dance Days in Victoria is back for its eighth year. All the dance studios in town open their doors and offer free dance classes of various styles during Dance Days, which is hosted by Dance Victoria. Also included are free performances that include question-and-answer periods with the artists. All events are free; for more information, visit dancevictoria.com.

Until Saturday, February 24

Using tears

Deluge Contemporary Art Gallery is hosting Real Tears, an exhibit that examines the social and political struggles of power, liberty, exploitation, and humiliation through Vancouver-based artist Christine D’Onofrio’s art. For more info, visit deluge.ca.

Thursday, January 25

Developing the telescope

The Victoria Historical Society will be presenting Science, Civic Identity, and Tourism at the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory (DAO) with guest Dan Posey at the James Bay New Horizons Centre on January 25. The talk focuses on the Canadian astrophysics program and its rapid development. Details can be found at victoriahistoricalsociety.bc.ca; admission is free.

Friday, January 26 and Sunday, January 28

Celebrating female musicians

The Victoria Mendelssohn Choir will be presenting “Vox Femina”, a Celebration of Five Centuries of Female Composers. The show will be performed for two concerts only and highlights the achievements of female musicians who helped pioneer women in music. Tickets are $20; the January 26 show is at Christ Church Cathedral (911 Quadra Street), and the January 28 show is at Shoal Centre (10030 Resthaven Drive, Sidney). Email katie@newfoundfiddle.com for more info.

Sunday, January 28

Blending the genres

Stephen Fearing is currently on tour with Oh Susanna in support of his ninth solo record, Every Soul’s a Sailor. Fearing blends folk, roots, and pop to create his own sound. Tickets are between $28 and $38; for more info and details, visit tickets.uvic.ca.

Saturday, February 3

Collecting the communities

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria will be hosting Communities and Collections: Re-search as part of their ongoing series about the complexity of how knowledge is spread around. This event will focus on how ideas of place are illustrated. Admission is free; details at aggv.ca.

Saturday, February 3

In a state of change

Canadian singer-songwriter Laila Biali will be at Hermann’s Jazz Club on February 3. Known for working with artists like Sting, Biali’s music mixes jazz with contemporary pop. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door. For more details about the concert or to buy tickets, visit rmts.bc.ca.

Got an event that students should know about that you want to see listed here? Email all the relevant information today to editor@nexusnewspaper.com for potential inclusion.

