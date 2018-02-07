Cadence Weapon looks back while moving forward with new album

(eOne Music)

4/5

Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon—also known as Roland Pemberton—has returned with his fourth album. It’s his first in six years, but Cadence Weapon hasn’t lost touch with his roots or his ability to weave quality rhymes over unique beats.

Over 11 tracks, Cadence Weapon makes use of observation and self-awareness to write stories about modern living. The sentimental “Five Roses” and danceable “High Rise” tackle life in the big city through different lenses. Opening tracks “Own This” and “Destination” explore a theme of knowing where you’ve been and where you’re at and building your own future. Pemberton successfully uses electronic beats to give these stories texture and motion.

Drake may be the toast of Canadian hip-hop, but I find Cadence Weapon far more interesting. If we have to wait years for him to put out another album, I get the feeling it’ll be worth the wait. This was.

