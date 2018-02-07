Write to Rise: Why write? Why now?

Write to Rise is a new column that aims to inspire students to start writing.

An overused but extraordinary leadership quote that I’ve learned to live by is Stephen Covey’s “Begin with the end in mind.” This quote can be applied to everything you do, especially writing for career advancement.

Whether graduation is on the horizon or you are just starting your journey here at Camosun, this is a powerful quote to live by.

Now is the time to write and get published.

Think about it—you and all the other graduates from your program will be released to the world and it will be a slugfest for the few positions posted at that time. Alas—your resume is the one that stands out because you have proven to be a voice or expert in your field through getting published. A potential employer notices that you have gone above and beyond. You’re engaged and you care about adding your thoughtful opinion to the industry conversation, even while studying. You’re forward-thinking and you keep abreast of current issues the industry faces. The links to your publications can easily be added to your resume, and they’ll speak volumes.

Here come all of the excuses—“But I’m not a writer.” “I would be an imposter.” “I’m no expert.” “I’m just a student; I have terrible grammar and my punctuation isn’t perfect.” Take a deep breath—I’m here to tell you to let that all go. That’s what an editor is for. Believe in yourself. There is help out there and your voice matters. Make the commitment to write and the “how” will come after.

Your first step is to start by collecting magazines and journals and follow industry news articles online. Secondly, find out what a publication’s submission requirements are. If it’s a magazine or newspaper, contact information is often listed in the masthead, within the first few pages; the masthead is published in a fixed position in each issue of the publication in question and often includes information on its owners, departments, and staff contacts.

Finally, notice the structure of the articles by reading them very closely. You’ll start to see the style that the publication prefers, which will help you prepare to write for them.

