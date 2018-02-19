Crimes of the Heart meets Phoenix Theatre’s high standards of quality

Theatre is humbling. In a world of crazy CGI backdrops and extravagant crane shots we sometimes forget that all one really needs to tell a story is a soapbox to stand on. UVic’s production of Crimes of the Heart by American playwright Beth Henley takes place exclusively in the kitchen of the Magrath family house. The audience follows the ups and downs of the three Magrath sisters as they battle legal trouble, loneliness, and a host of other evils in ’70s Mississippi.

The quality of the set is immediately noticeable; the designer has a talent for colours and textures, and the whole thing makes excellent use of the Phoenix Theatre’s thrust stage. The props are realistic and high quality. I was impressed, surprised, and slightly worried by the use of real, lit candles, but they were used very carefully. The costumes are also well done, and play a huge role in the shaping of each of the characters, as well as helping to define the era in which the play takes place.

The show’s well-timed comedic nature doesn’t detract from the more serious parts of the story. Although filled with prevalent “chuckle humour,” there are also several laugh-out-loud moments; there’s also one tear-inducing, emotionally devastating scene near the end.

As far as casting goes, each character is convincingly unique and well developed; Sara Jean Valiquette’s performance as middle sister Meg is exhilarating and flawless.

The few transitions that take place are accompanied by a variety of era-relevant songs, and I felt this was one of the few flaws. I enjoy the songs, but they feel out of place and unnecessary.

Overall, the whole production meets the high-quality standard that has been set by the Phoenix Theatre. It’s a really good reminder of the importance of facing your fears and remembering that everyone has more going on behind the curtain than you can see. I highly recommend this play, and would go see it again.

Crimes of the Heart

Until Saturday, February 24

$15 to $26, Phoenix Theatre, University of Victoria

finearts.uvic.ca/theatre/phoenix/season/2017-2018/3-crimesheart/#30

