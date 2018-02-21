Know Your Profs: Camosun’s Matthew Agbay on redoing work and being a role model

Know Your Profs is an ongoing series of profiles on the instructors at Camosun College. Every issue we ask a different instructor at Camosun the same 10 questions in an attempt to get to know them a little better.

Do you have an instructor that you want to see interviewed in the paper? Maybe you want to know more about one of your teachers, but you’re too busy, or shy, to ask? Email editor@nexusnewspaper.com and we’ll add your instructor to our list of teachers to talk to.

This issue we talked to Camosun Economics instructor Matthew Agbay about the benefits of collaboration, Instagram, and hockey analogies.

1. What do you teach and how long have you been teaching at Camosun?

I teach economics and statistics in the School of Business. I have been at Camosun since January 2014.

2. What do you personally get out of teaching?

Hearing the happiness in a student’s voice when they succeed and overcome challenges.

3. What’s one thing you wish your students knew about you?

That I don’t forget about them after the term is done.

4. What’s one thing you wish they didn’t know about you?

My age… and that I use Instagram.

5. What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you as a teacher here?

Having students tell me that they view me as a role model.

6. What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to you as a teacher here?

Seeing one of my students wear the same dress shirt as me. Just kidding; nothing at all! I’ve enjoyed each and every experience I’ve had teaching to this day.

7. What do you see in the future of post-secondary education?

A greater emphasis on the benefits of collaboration across departments and with industry partners.

8. What do you do to relax on the weekends?

Besides preparing for the week ahead, I eat, sleep, and work out.

9. What is your favourite meal?

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not KFC or McDonald’s. I can never say no to eating sushi.

10. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

When students ask if they can redo assignments or rewrite exams. It’s like asking if game seven of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals can be played again until the Vancouver Canucks win.

