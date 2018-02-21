Terra Lightfoot brings her most recent mistakes to town

Hamilton singer/songwriter Terra Lightfoot says that her latest album, New Mistakes, is a window into where she currently is at in her life. She says the album is about being comfortable with the challenges that can arise in any situation.

“Instead of shying away from making a mistake, it’s realizing that each problem we encounter actually helps us,” says Lightfoot. “Every mistake we make is teaching us something, but eventually I want to stop making the same mistakes and make some new ones.”

After Lightfoot and her band hit places such as Kansas City, Minneapolis, Wisconsin, and Winnipeg, they’re coming to see us in Victoria. Lightfoot has played here in town before and is eager to get back.

“[We’ve] played Lucky Bar once before and had such a rad time, so we are really excited to come back,” she says. “People went nuts last time. Victoria is a small town but people went crazy. It was a great way to end the tour.”

Music has been a lifelong journey for Lightfoot—her grandmother played piano professionally, so Lightfoot learned from her when she was five. Lightfoot also had an aunt who was a guitarist, and she picked up a guitar herself when she was around 12. Today, Lightfoot says that while she always liked the idea of playing in front of people, singing for a crowd has been stressful. It was while attending Hamilton’s McMaster University that things started happening for her. She says that balancing life and school was the hardest thing she has ever done.

“We’re expected to do so much as students, and then balance our lives on top of that,” says Lightfoot. “It was difficult, but I really enjoyed it. That was when I started playing shows and I joined a country band and sort of cut my teeth in Hamilton.”

Now that touring is her career, Lightfoot says that she’s getting more comfortable on stage. Being on the road is not easy, Lightfoot says, but she adds that it’s very fun.

“I would highly recommend it as a profession to those who are considering life as a touring musician,” says Lightfoot. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful life. I’m lucky to have a great band and know that the guys are with me no matter what. It makes it so much easier to put on a crazy show. I can push my limits, knowing that I’m with people who I can trust to back me up. We are so tight from being on tour that it’s going to be a banger. We’re going to have a party.”

Terra Lightfoot

Saturday, March 3

$15, Lucky Bar

luckybar.ca

