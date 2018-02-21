What’s Going On: February 21 to March 6, 2018

Friday, February 23

Bringing the family together

The Jim Cuddy Band is joining up with Barney Bentall, Sam Polley, and Devin Cuddy on a tour across Canada. The band will be promoting their new album, Constellation; their stop in Victoria will bring them to the McPherson Playhouse. For more info and tickets, head over to rmts.bc.ca.

Friday, February 23

Makin’ noise

Hot off the release of their latest album, Dashboard Confessional comes to Capital Ballroom. The album, Crooked Shadows, tackles self-examination, the changing political landscape, and the experiences of those around the band. Tickets are $35; more details and tickets can be found at atomiqueproductions.com.

Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24

Showcasing tradition

The Belfry Theatre will be hosting Pendulum: An Indigenous Showcase, a multi-performance event, on February 23 and 24. Pendulum will showcase indigenous traditions from across multiple communities. The event is also a push to decolonize and bring new life to the art of theatre. Tickets are $30; head over to belfry.bc.ca for details on this and other events coming up at the Belfry.

Saturday, February 24

Partying like it’s 1985

The Victoria Event Centre is hosting an ’80s night on February 24. The event will celebrate all things ’80s, including movies, board games, foosball, and other goodies. The moment the clock hits 10 pm, the dancing begins. Tickets are $8; see victoriaeventcentre.ca for more info on this and other events.

Sunday, February 25

Memories of Australia

Australian breakout artist Amy Shark comes to the Capital Ballroom this month. Shark, who hit it big back home in Australia with her single “Adore,” is on tour across North America. Tickets are $17.50 and can be found, along with information on other events, at atomiqueproductions.com.

Friday, March 2 to Saturday, March 10

Bottoms up

The fifth annual Victoria Beer Week returns in March, with more than 50 breweries participating in its 13 events. The release of 15 new beers from breweries across BC will kick off the nine-day festivities; for specifics about all the events as well as ticket info, visit victoriabeerweek.com.

Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3

26 hours of improv

As part of an effort to raise funds for the Paper Street Theatre Improv Festival, the Paper Street Theatre will be holding 26 hours of improv. The event will be held at Intrepid Theatre and is by donation; for more details or to donate now, head over to paperstreettheatre.ca.

Saturday, March 3

Reuniting family

Local Korean community members are organizing a Korean buffet-style dinner, dance, and cultural night to help raise funds to reunite a Somali refugee family. With the help of the Kalmo Refugee Support Group, the plan is to bring the mother, brother, and two cousins of a Victoria resident to Canada from a refugee camp in Uganda. Tickets are $30 for an adult and the event is at the First Metropolitan United Church. Details are at koreandinner.brownpapertickets.com.

